RCMP hunt wanted Winnipeg man possibly armed with submachine gun

Manitoba RCMP say a Winnipeg man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may be armed with a submachine gun.
Dylan Lennon Atkinson, 29, is wanted on a warrant for uttering threats and a cross-country warrant for violating his parole.
Atkinson is on parole for a number of charges including break, enter, and commit robbery; possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm; aggravated assault; and assault with a weapon, according to police.
Mounties say police tried to find Atkinson at a home in Powerview, Man., Wednesday morning, but when officers arrived he was no longer there.
They say investigators believe Atkinson is in possession of a submachine gun and warn members of the public not to approach him.
Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments