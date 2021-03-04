RCMP hunt wanted Winnipeg man possibly armed with submachine gun

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a Winnipeg man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant may be armed with a submachine gun.

Dylan Lennon Atkinson, 29, is wanted on a warrant for uttering threats and a cross-country warrant for violating his parole.

Atkinson is on parole for a number of charges including break, enter, and commit robbery; possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm; aggravated assault; and assault with a weapon, according to police.

Dylan Lennon Atkinson, 29, from Wpg, is wanted by #rcmpmb as it's believed he is in possession of a submachine gun, as well as has 2 warrants – Uttering Threats & violating parole. He’s considered dangerous. Don’t approach. Call police immediately. If have info, call 204-367-8728 pic.twitter.com/OltGSElShv — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) March 4, 2021

Mounties say police tried to find Atkinson at a home in Powerview, Man., Wednesday morning, but when officers arrived he was no longer there.

They say investigators believe Atkinson is in possession of a submachine gun and warn members of the public not to approach him.

Anyone with information on Atkinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Powerview RCMP at 204-367-8728 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

