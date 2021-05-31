Seasonal agricultural workers displaced by house fire in Osoyoos, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Seven people have been displaced after an aggressive structure fire destroyed the top unit of a detached rental home in Osoyoos, B.C., on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Ryan McCaskill said flames broke out at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Highway 97.

Smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the building and everyone evacuated safely, fire officials said.

Seven people have been displaced after an aggressive structure fire destroyed the top unit of a detached rental home in #OsoyoosBC on Sunday. Seasonal agricultural workers lived downstairs, and other tenants upstairs. Cause under investigation. (Photos: Dale Griffith/Submitted) pic.twitter.com/oLlhGUe3Wb — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) May 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

McCaskill said the home is divided into two living units. Seasonal agricultural workers lived downstairs and other tenants upstairs.

2:15 Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered – Jan 5, 2021

They are now in the care of Emergency Support Services (ESS) and will be provided temporary accommodation, food and other necessities.

McCaskill said 17 firefighters fought the stubborn blaze for 3.5 hours.

The Oliver Fire Department responded with a water tender as well.

“Initially, when we got there, heavy flame was coming out of a southwest window, and you could see dancing flame on the roof as it was coming through. At the same time, within minutes, the whole roof was engulfed,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: One person airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital after Osoyoos apartment fire

“The upstairs suite, I would guess is a total loss. With the roof being pulled down and the entire roof is gone.”

1:13 CCTV footage of alleged arson fire at Osoyoos RCMP detachment CCTV footage of alleged arson fire at Osoyoos RCMP detachment – Jul 29, 2019

There is no fire damage to the lower level of the home, but it did sustain water damage.

McCaskill said the cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear if the blaze is accidental or suspicious in nature.