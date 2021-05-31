Menu

Fire

Seasonal agricultural workers displaced by house fire in Osoyoos, B.C.

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 2:15 pm
Smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the building and everyone evacuated safely, fire officials said. View image in full screen
Seven people have been displaced after an aggressive structure fire destroyed the top unit of a detached rental home in Osoyoos, B.C., on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Ryan McCaskill said flames broke out at approximately 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 12000 block of Highway 97.

Read more: Structure fire in South Okanagan on New Year’s Day turns fatal

Smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the building and everyone evacuated safely, fire officials said.

McCaskill said the home is divided into two living units. Seasonal agricultural workers lived downstairs and other tenants upstairs.

Click to play video: 'Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered' Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered
Young man who perished in devastating fire remembered – Jan 5, 2021

They are now in the care of Emergency Support Services (ESS) and will be provided temporary accommodation, food and other necessities.

Read more: ‘A kind soul’ — Young Osoyoos man who perished in devastating fire remembered

McCaskill said 17 firefighters fought the stubborn blaze for 3.5 hours.

The Oliver Fire Department responded with a water tender as well.

“Initially, when we got there, heavy flame was coming out of a southwest window, and you could see dancing flame on the roof as it was coming through. At the same time, within minutes, the whole roof was engulfed,” he said.

Read more: One person airlifted to Vancouver General Hospital after Osoyoos apartment fire

“The upstairs suite, I would guess is a total loss. With the roof being pulled down and the entire roof is gone.”

Click to play video: 'CCTV footage of alleged arson fire at Osoyoos RCMP detachment' CCTV footage of alleged arson fire at Osoyoos RCMP detachment
CCTV footage of alleged arson fire at Osoyoos RCMP detachment – Jul 29, 2019

There is no fire damage to the lower level of the home, but it did sustain water damage.

McCaskill said the cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s unclear if the blaze is accidental or suspicious in nature.

