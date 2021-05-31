Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Orillia, Ont., man charged in connection with 27 arsons at local hiking areas

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 1:12 pm
According to police, 25 fires were intentionally set in Scout Valley in Orillia, while two were lit in Grant's Woods in Severn, Ont. View image in full screen
According to police, 25 fires were intentionally set in Scout Valley in Orillia, while two were lit in Grant's Woods in Severn, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 37-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., has been charged in connection with 27 arsons that took place at two local hiking areas over the course of several months.

According to police, 25 fires were intentionally set in Scout Valley in Orillia, while two were lit in Grant’s Woods in Severn, Ont.

Read more: Police investigate 16 arsons in popular Orillia, Ont., hiking area

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a man in the Old Barrie Road parking lot next to Scout Valley. Police arrested him and took him to the station for further investigation.

Trending Stories

The 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Read more: Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

Story continues below advertisement

He was released with a June court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Orillia news tagSevern news tagScout Valley tagOrillia arsons tagOrillia Scout Valley tagGrant's Woods tagSevern arsons tagSevern Grant's Woods tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers