Orillia, Ont., man charged in connection with 27 arsons at local hiking areas

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 37-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., has been charged in connection with 27 arsons that took place at two local hiking areas over the course of several months.

According to police, 25 fires were intentionally set in Scout Valley in Orillia, while two were lit in Grant’s Woods in Severn, Ont.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday, officers saw a man in the Old Barrie Road parking lot next to Scout Valley. Police arrested him and took him to the station for further investigation.

The 37-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Read more: Orillia man charged with arson following early morning crime spree

Story continues below advertisement

He was released with a June court date.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.