Canada

Stoney Creek memorial grows for mass grave found at former residential school in B.C.

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 31, 2021 11:49 am
More than 100 pairs of shoes have been left at the Eagles Among Us monument at Battlefield House. View image in full screen
More than 100 pairs of shoes have been left at the Eagles Among Us monument at Battlefield House. Janice Lukas

A remembrance has taken shape in Stoney Creek to the 215 children found in a mass grave at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia.

More than 100 pairs of shoes have been left at the Eagles Among Us monument at Battlefield House, and arranged into a circle ahead of a vigil at 6 p.m. Monday.

Jordan Carrier, one of the organizers of the tribute, said they hope to receive 215 pairs.

She said the shoes are “a stark reminder, when you see the empty shoes of children, that they never made it home.”

Those attending Monday evening’s vigil are reminded to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“We have a few women, hard drummers, that will sing some honour songs,” Carrier said. “We have a community elder who will also be coming to share some words.”

Carrier added that a jingle dress dancer will also perform, as the “jingle dress itself is a healing dance.”

Read more: Discovery of human remains at Kamloops Residential School grounds

She said her hope is that the vigil will be “a real good evening of prayer, reflection and remembrance.”

The Six Nations of the Grand River Elected Council released a statement on Friday calling the Kamloops, B.C., discovery a “stark reminder of the atrocities committed during Canada’s dark history of the residential school system.”

 

