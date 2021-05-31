Menu

Crime

2 arrested following theft from Peterborough not-for-profit: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 12:08 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, two individuals were charged following a theft of cheques from a Peterborough not-for-profit organization. Peterborough Police Service

Two Peterborough residents are facing theft charges after an incident involving a not-for-profit organization on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 3:15 p.m., officers were informed of a theft of cheques from a not-for-profit group and were provided information about two suspects.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to information about the two suspects, a woman and a man, being spotted in the area of Simcoe and Aylmer streets. Police allege the man attempted to flee but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested in string of thefts in May, police say

Alexander Voicey, 30, and Alisha Newell-Breen, 22, were arrested and each charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Voicey was also charged with resisting a peace officer and failure to comply with a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Both were released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 16, police said Monday.

