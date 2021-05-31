Woman faces assault charges after weekend stabbing in St. Catharines

A Niagara woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing incident in St. Catharines on Sunday.
Investigators say a 59-year-old woman was transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit with a stick several times and stabbed twice in an altercation near Niagara and North streets.
A 36-year-old from St. Catharines is facing a pair of charges in relation to an assault with a weapon.
The victim is reported to be in stable condition as of Monday.
