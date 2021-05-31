Menu

Crime

Woman faces assault charges after weekend stabbing in St. Catharines

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 10:08 am
Woman faces assault charges after weekend stabbing in St. Catharines - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A Niagara woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing incident in St. Catharines on Sunday.

Investigators say a 59-year-old woman was transported to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was hit with a stick several times and stabbed twice in an altercation near Niagara and North streets.

Read more: 1 arrested after Victoria Day double-stabbing in Hamilton

A 36-year-old from St. Catharines is facing a pair of charges in relation to an assault with a weapon.

Trending Stories

The victim is reported to be in stable condition as of Monday.

