More charges coming as Aylmer church continues to defy provincial rules

Aylmer Police say charges are pending after yet another large gathering at the Church of God Restoration on Sunday.

Officers were at the church at 751 John St. on Sunday and say they counted more than 283 people attending a large gathering at the church. Police say an outdoor stage and seating area was set up for the service.

Police say they are reviewing the available footage, and charges against the church and those identified as participants are pending.

It’s the third consecutive Sunday the church has held a service since a judge ordered the doors locked at the church earlier this month.

Police previously charged a 37-year-old man and a 57-year-old man in relation to a large gathering at the church last Sunday.

