N.S. contributes $6.4M to affordable housing projects in Halifax, Annapolis Valley

Nova Scotia is contributing $6.4 million to “create permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness in Halifax and the Annapolis Valley,” the province announced in a news release Monday.

The Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia will receive $3.5 million to buy properties in the Halifax area “that will provide housing for people with the highest needs who might otherwise remain homeless.”

Another $1.8 million will go toward operational costs and on-site client services like clinical care, peer support and addictions and mental health support.

“When you are experiencing homelessness, secure and supportive housing is the starting point for turning your life around,” said Jim Graham, the executive director of the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, in a release.

“The pandemic has created additional challenges for already vulnerable homeless people, and this investment will make a profound difference in addressing the lack of supportive housing for people who are now unhoused in our community despite all available resources.”

The province will also give $1.1 million to the Portal Youth Outreach Association, which will be used to create new transitional houses for people experiencing homelessness in the Annapolis Valley.

The houses in Middleton, Kentville and Windsor are supposed to be ready by fall 2021. They are slated to provide housing and supports related to school and career planning for 14 youth between the ages of 16 and 21.

“Youth transitional housing is key in the housing continuum and we are looking forward to a significant change in our response to youth that find themselves homeless,” said Russ Sanche, the association’s executive director, said in a release.

“Having this step for youth transitioning to adulthood will provide a needed option to help with the stress that comes from family breakdown and couch surfing.”

Young people will be able to stay in the houses from three months to three years, depending on their needs.

According to the province, a homelessness count from October 2020 reported 51 youth experiencing housing instability and homelessness in the Annapolis Valley.

Plan to address homelessness

The release said this funding is part of a province-wide effort to create more housing for Nova Scotians experiencing homelessness, and to create more options for permanent supportive housing.

The province also recently contributed $553,000 for permanent supportive housing for 14 men at two locations in Cape Breton.

It also spent $350,000 to add 15 temporary shelter beds in Halifax, and $100,000 for a community study focusing on creating permanent housing options for up to 100 women and children.

The release said the province has made “significant progress” under the Integrated Action Plan to Address Homelessness, which was introduced in February of last year.

From April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021, it said 952 people were housed across Nova Scotia, compared to 567 in 2019-2020.

The province also said it identified 383 people as being actively homeless in the Halifax region as of May 25, compared to 490 on Dec. 8, 2020.

