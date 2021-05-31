SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Health

COVID-19: Nova Scotia announces 17 new cases, briefing upcoming

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted May 31, 2021 12:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides details on provincial COVID-19 reopening plan' Nova Scotia’s top doctor provides details on provincial COVID-19 reopening plan
Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang provided details on Friday about the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan, which includes increasing outdoor gathering limits and allowing restaurants to open patios with restrictions. Strang also said retail businesses can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference on Monday as the province reported the lowest number of new cases in more than a month.

The event is slated to begin at 3 p.m. AT and will be live streamed here.

There are 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia Monday, all of which are in the central health zone. Nova Scotia Health labs completed 3,781 tests on Sunday.

Another 74 people have recovered, leaving an active case count of 448.

The number of people in hospital has dropped slightly to 40, with 16 people in intensive care.

Read more: N.S. to reopen some schools, increase outdoor gathering limits on June 2

On Friday, the province announced its phased plan to reopen the province as more Nova Scotians get vaccinated, beginning on June 2.

It includes an increasing outdoor gathering limits to 10, the reopening of outdoor patios and a return to school for all Nova Scotian students at public and private schools outside the Halifax Regional Municipality and Sydney areas.

As of May 30, 583,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 43,463 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

