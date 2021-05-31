SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs, Habs set to clash in decisive Game 7

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2021 4:03 am

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to exorcise some post-season demons tonight when they host the Montreal Canadiens in a winner-take-all Game 7 of their North Division playoff series.

Toronto has lost six post-season series in a row since beating the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL playoffs in 2004.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Montreal Canadiens fans losing hope as Habs face elimination in Game 5' Montreal Canadiens fans losing hope as Habs face elimination in Game 5
Story continues below advertisement

The underdog Habs have won two consecutive overtime games to set the stage for Game 7.

Trending Stories

The lone previous Game 7 between the Original Six rivals came in 1964 when Dave Keon had a hat trick to lead Toronto to a 3-1 win at the Montreal Forum.

Toronto has lost seven straight contests where it could have eliminated an opponent. That includes six since 2018 with the core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander.

The Canadiens finished 18 points behind the first-place Leafs in this year’s 56-game campaign. The winner of the series faces the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division final, which will start Wednesday.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagMontreal Canadiens tagToronto Maple Leafs tagHABS tagMaple Leafs tagQuebec Sports tagMontreal Hockey tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagCanadiens tagToronto Leafs tagCanadiens Hockey tagHabs hockey tagQuebec hockey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers