Crime

Heavy police presence in Stanley Park Saturday related to West Vancouver incident: VPD

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 30, 2021 1:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Large police presence in Stanley Park Saturday night' Large police presence in Stanley Park Saturday night
Vancouver police say they were searching for suspects related to an incident in West Vancouver, who had dumped a vehicle in the park.

Vancouver police say a heavy police presence around Stanley Park Saturday night was related to an alleged crime in West Vancouver.

Video posted to social media showed flashing police lights on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Read more: Man stabbed at Sunset beach, suspect arrested, Vancouver police say

Police said they were looking for suspects who had allegedly fled a crime scene in the North Shore city and dumped their vehicle in the park.

Trending Stories

Investigators said the suspects remained at large.

Global News has requested more information from West Vancouver police.

