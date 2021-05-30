Heavy police presence in Stanley Park Saturday related to West Vancouver incident: VPD

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a heavy police presence around Stanley Park Saturday night was related to an alleged crime in West Vancouver.

Video posted to social media showed flashing police lights on the Lions Gate Bridge.

Police said they were looking for suspects who had allegedly fled a crime scene in the North Shore city and dumped their vehicle in the park.

Investigators said the suspects remained at large.

Global News has requested more information from West Vancouver police.

