Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Are some countries opening up to musical events too fast?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted May 31, 2021 9:00 am
Fans cheer as American rap artist ASAP Rocky perfoms during a concert at the Stockhom Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Live concerts are cancelled in most parts of the country for the foreseeable future, and yet Ticketmaster and other Canadian ticket portals continue to sell access to upcoming events they know aren't happening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jessica Gow/TT via AP. View image in full screen
Fans cheer as American rap artist ASAP Rocky perfoms during a concert at the Stockhom Globe Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Live concerts are cancelled in most parts of the country for the foreseeable future, and yet Ticketmaster and other Canadian ticket portals continue to sell access to upcoming events they know aren't happening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jessica Gow/TT via AP.

Maybe it’s the cautious Canadian in me, but watching the US and the UK start staging maskless, no-social-distancing public events is making me nervous. Yes, many jurisdictions seem to be following scientific advice, and vaccination rates look good, but still… I’m nervous because COVID-19 has a way of coming back to bite you on the spike protein.

Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam all seemed to have their act together, but once they let their guard down a little bit, the virus bounced back. Damn variants, you know? The scenes of crowded concerts, clubs, and sporting events feel like premature declarations of mission accomplished.

Again, maybe it’s just me, but let’s find out for sure. Do you feel that the US and UK are pushing their luck when it comes to reopening after COVID?

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagUK tagUS tagConcerts taglockdowns tagmusic festivals tagPost Covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers