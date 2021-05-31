Weekly survey: Are some countries opening up to musical events too fast?

Send this page to someone via email

Maybe it’s the cautious Canadian in me, but watching the US and the UK start staging maskless, no-social-distancing public events is making me nervous. Yes, many jurisdictions seem to be following scientific advice, and vaccination rates look good, but still… I’m nervous because COVID-19 has a way of coming back to bite you on the spike protein.

Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam all seemed to have their act together, but once they let their guard down a little bit, the virus bounced back. Damn variants, you know? The scenes of crowded concerts, clubs, and sporting events feel like premature declarations of mission accomplished.

Again, maybe it’s just me, but let’s find out for sure. Do you feel that the US and UK are pushing their luck when it comes to reopening after COVID?

The US and the UK are opening up for concerts and other mass live events post-COVID. Are they pushing their luck? (Retweet if you can.) — Alan Cross (@alancross) May 30, 2021

Story continues below advertisement