Environment

Cathedral resident brightening neighbourhood with birdhouses

By Connor O’Donovan & Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted May 29, 2021 7:17 pm
A Cathedral resident is distributing 50 birdhouses around the neighborhood thanks to a grant given by her local community association. View image in full screen
A Cathedral resident is distributing 50 birdhouses around the neighborhood thanks to a grant given by her local community association. Connor O'Donovan/Global News

Thanks to a crafty Cathedral resident, the neighbourhood is about to get a lot more colourful and bird-friendly.

Resident Angela Tremka just put the finishing touches on 50 birdhouses and 40 nest shelves, all of which will go out to homes in the Cathedral neighbourhood.

Construction was made possible by a micro-grant from the Cathedral Area Community Association, which Tremka applied for.

She says that, as an avid birdwatcher, she saw the grant as a chance to add a splash of colour to the community while also promoting its natural beauty.

“I’ve had a love of birds for a long time and I figured this community really values nature and the environment and I thought what a better project that fits so naturally within this neighborhood,” Tremka explained.

The Cathedral resident built a request form for the birdhouses and nest shelves online.

She says all 90 were quickly reserved and will be delivered in the coming days.

Tremka also explains that the hole in the birdhouse was designed to be just big enough to accommodate birds native to the area.

She’s hoping to help local bird populations thrive with this initiative.

