Edmonton man’s birdhouses supporting Stollery Children’s Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

When the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated restrictions hit last year, like so many people, 80-year-old Moe Laberge was not sure what to do with his free time.

The Edmonton resident got the idea to use some of the material he had lying around his house to build a birdhouse.

He enjoyed the experience so much he decided to build another, then another and another, until eventually his garage was filled with 200 birdhouses.

“Some people think maybe there’s something wrong with me if I build 200 birdhouses,” Laberge said jokingly.

“I enjoy doing them so you want to just keep up doing what you like.”

View image in full screen Moe Laberge, 80, is building and selling birdhouses and donating the money to the Stollery Children’s Hospital, Monday, May 24, 2021. Global News

Laberge turned his newfound hobby into a worthy cause. He came up with the idea of selling his birdhouses and donating the money to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Newly renovated NICU opens at Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton

The 80-year-old grandfather said he chose the Stollery because he knows it helps many families, and he had a personal experience with the hospital when his grandson stayed there 20 years ago.

“There isn’t too many people around here who haven’t experienced, for the good or the bad, the Stollery itself,” he said.

Word has spread about Laberge’s passion project which has resulted in strong community support. So far, he sold about 125 of the bird houses and has collected around $2,000 to donate to the Stollery.

“They’re $25 but a lot of people give more,” he said. “I’ve had people drop off $50-$60 and just take one bird house, so that’s nice.”

View image in full screen Moe Laberge, 80, is building and selling birdhouses and donating the money to the Stollery Children’s Hospital, Monday, May 24, 2021. Global News

READ MORE: Corus Radiothon funds to go toward upgrades to Stollery Beach

Laberge said it makes him feel good to be able to help the children’s hospital, and he wishes more people focused on helping others.

Story continues below advertisement

“There should be more of that in the world and we wouldn’t have some of the crap that goes on right now.”

4:26 Stollery Story Squad shares Alberta families experiences at Edmonton hospital Stollery Story Squad shares Alberta families experiences at Edmonton hospital – Apr 15, 2021