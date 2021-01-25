22nd annual Corus Radiothon for Stollery Children’s Hospital to kick off Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

On Tuesday morning, the 22nd annual Corus Radiothon in support of Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital will get underway.

The two-day event features stories from current and past Stollery families as well as from the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and this year, like so many other things, has shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Megan Wenger with the foundation says the event will still feel familiar.

“The heart of the Corus Radiothon is our Stollery families and they’re back and ready to shine a spotlight on our world-class hospital,” she said. “Get ready for stories of hope and healing and to hear firsthand the importance donations make to families from backyards across northern Alberta and beyond.”

This year the radiothon will be raising money for three projects. First, a renovation to the area known as the Beach; a play area where kids who are in the hospital can go and spend some of their down time.

The area at the Stollery Children’s Hospital known as the Beach. Supplied: Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

The foundation is looking to double the size of the Beach and add an outdoor space allowing those longer-term patients the opportunity to go outside — something that isn’t possible right now.

“It’s just not something that can be managed with their medical conditions and their treatment,” Wenger said.

“So for them to go outside and breathe in the fresh air and really be kids and get to experience the same opportunities, the same experiences that your kids might experience are enjoying. Enjoying what it is to be a kid and just playing.”

The area at the Stollery Children’s Hospital known as the Beach. Supplied: Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

The second project is expanding mental health care at the Stollery emergency department.

“We’ll offer around-the-clock mental health support to children, youth and their families by offering services right at the Stollery,” Wenger said.

“So there will be one place where families can go to get that vital mental health care for their kids.”

That family-centred care is a focus of the Stollery, as the hospital aims to work with the entire family, not just the sick child.

“The heart of the Stollery is the family-centered care and really incorporating what the family needs to navigate their medical journey as a whole,” Wenger said. “Being able to bring a sense of normality to that journey is so important.”

The final project is relocating the pediatric surgery clinics from the Clinical Sciences Building to the KAYE Edmonton Clinic.

To donate to the radiothon, call 780.407.KIDS (5437), text STOLLERY to 45678 or visit the foundation’s website.

“The passion and commitment of our community hasn’t changed,” Wenger said. “Kids don’t choose when they need the Stollery, but we need to be ready for them if they do.”

CISN Country 103.9 will be sharing Stollery stories from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. 630 CHED will join Wednesday during 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam and 630 CHED Afternoons with J’lyn Nye.

Over the last 21 years, the event has raised more than $25 million.

