Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Features

22nd annual Corus Radiothon for Stollery Children’s Hospital to kick off Tuesday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 25, 2021 6:55 pm
Click to play video 'Volunteers, get ready for the Corus Radiothon for the Stollery Children’s Hospital' Volunteers, get ready for the Corus Radiothon for the Stollery Children’s Hospital
Many Stollery families and volunteers look forward to the end of January for one big reason: the annual Corus Radiothon. While we may not be able to get together in person or broadcast out of the lobby of the Edmonton children's hospital, one thing that remains the same is how dedicated supporters are.

On Tuesday morning, the 22nd annual Corus Radiothon in support of Edmonton’s Stollery Children’s Hospital will get underway.

The two-day event features stories from current and past Stollery families as well as from the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and this year, like so many other things, has shifted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Megan Wenger with the foundation says the event will still feel familiar.

“The heart of the Corus Radiothon is our Stollery families and they’re back and ready to shine a spotlight on our world-class hospital,” she said. “Get ready for stories of hope and healing and to hear firsthand the importance donations make to families from backyards across northern Alberta and beyond.”

This year the radiothon will be raising money for three projects. First, a renovation to the area known as the Beach; a play area where kids who are in the hospital can go and spend some of their down time.

Story continues below advertisement
The area at the Stollery Children’s Hospital known as the Beach.
The area at the Stollery Children’s Hospital known as the Beach. Supplied: Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

The foundation is looking to double the size of the Beach and add an outdoor space allowing those longer-term patients the opportunity to go outside — something that isn’t possible right now.

Read more: Santa stops by Stollery Children’s Hospital to drop off presents for patients

“It’s just not something that can be managed with their medical conditions and their treatment,” Wenger said.

“So for them to go outside and breathe in the fresh air and really be kids and get to experience the same opportunities, the same experiences that your kids might experience are enjoying. Enjoying what it is to be a kid and just playing.”

Trending Stories
The area at the Stollery Children’s Hospital known as the Beach.
The area at the Stollery Children’s Hospital known as the Beach. Supplied: Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

The second project is expanding mental health care at the Stollery emergency department.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ll offer around-the-clock mental health support to children, youth and their families by offering services right at the Stollery,” Wenger said.

“So there will be one place where families can go to get that vital mental health care for their kids.”

Click to play video 'A look at how much the 2020 Corus Radiothon raised' A look at how much the 2020 Corus Radiothon raised
A look at how much the 2020 Corus Radiothon raised – Jan 23, 2020

That family-centred care is a focus of the Stollery, as the hospital aims to work with the entire family, not just the sick child.

“The heart of the Stollery is the family-centered care and really incorporating what the family needs to navigate their medical journey as a whole,” Wenger said. “Being able to bring a sense of normality to that journey is so important.”

Read more: 2020 Corus Radiothon raises over $1.4M for Stollery Children’s Hospital

Story continues below advertisement

The final project is relocating the pediatric surgery clinics from the Clinical Sciences Building to the KAYE Edmonton Clinic.

To donate to the radiothon, call 780.407.KIDS (5437), text STOLLERY to 45678 or visit the foundation’s website.

“The passion and commitment of our community hasn’t changed,” Wenger said. “Kids don’t choose when they need the Stollery, but we need to be ready for them if they do.”

Click to play video 'Family with experience at Stollery Children’s Hospital speaks to Global News at Corus Radiothon' Family with experience at Stollery Children’s Hospital speaks to Global News at Corus Radiothon

CISN Country 103.9 will be sharing Stollery stories from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. 630 CHED will join Wednesday during 630 CHED Mornings with Chelsea Bird and Shaye Ganam and 630 CHED Afternoons with J’lyn Nye.

Over the last 21 years, the event has raised more than $25 million.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stollery Children's HospitalStollery Children's Hospital FoundationCorus RadiothonStollery radiothon630 CHED Stollery RadiothonCHED radiothonCISN Country Stollery RadiothonCISN radiothonStollery Children's Hosptial radiothon
Flyers
More weekly flyers