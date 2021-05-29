SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec reports 410 new COVID-19 cases after province’s first night lifting curfew

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 29, 2021 12:13 pm
Lawrence L’Oisselle, left, and Eric Deschamps enjoy a restaurant patio as they re-open for the first time since last September in Montreal as Quebec begins easing its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, May 28, 2021. View image in full screen
Lawrence L’Oisselle, left, and Eric Deschamps enjoy a restaurant patio as they re-open for the first time since last September in Montreal as Quebec begins easing its COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec is reporting 410 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and seven additional virus-related deaths.

Friday was the first night since the lifting of the nightly curfew and the opening of restaurant terraces.

READ MORE: Quebec restaurant terraces reopen as curfew lifts

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 12 from the day before to 373. Of those, 91 patients are in the ICU, the same number the day prior.

One of the seven deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,125.

Quebec has reported more than 369,728 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 354,104 cases have recovered.

The province saw 95,505 doses of the vaccine administered on Friday, adding to the total of at least 5.4 million shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

On Friday Quebec Premier François Legault took to social media to thank Quebecers for their efforts and sacrifices over the last 15 months.

“It’s thanks to you that we got through this third wave that has been so devastating elsewhere,” he wrote in French in a Facebook post.

