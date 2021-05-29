Quebec reports 410 new COVID-19 cases after province’s first night lifting curfew

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 410 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday and seven additional virus-related deaths.

Friday was the first night since the lifting of the nightly curfew and the opening of restaurant terraces.

The number of COVID-19-related hospitalizations dropped by 12 from the day before to 373. Of those, 91 patients are in the ICU, the same number the day prior.

One of the seven deaths was recorded in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 11,125.

Quebec has reported more than 369,728 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 354,104 cases have recovered.

The province saw 95,505 doses of the vaccine administered on Friday, adding to the total of at least 5.4 million shots given since the start of the province’s immunization program in December.

On Friday Quebec Premier François Legault took to social media to thank Quebecers for their efforts and sacrifices over the last 15 months.

“It’s thanks to you that we got through this third wave that has been so devastating elsewhere,” he wrote in French in a Facebook post.