Burgundy Lion Pub
May 28 2021 2:31pm
01:56

Montrealers celebrate return of outdoor dining as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Patrons flocked to Montreal restaurants as terraces finally reopened on Friday as COVID-19 health restrictions begin to ease. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

