Quebec restaurant terraces reopen as curfew lifts

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — lifted as of 5 a.m. Friday as the province began relaxing measures aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew was originally set at 8 p.m. and more recently had been moved to 9:30 p.m., with violators subject to fines starting at $1,000 plus $550 in additional fees.

READ MORE: Montreal bar and restaurant owners say they lack staff as outdoor dining spaces reopen

Restaurant patios across the province will also be permitted to reopen Friday after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1.

Some patio restrictions will remain, and in regions under the province’s two highest alert levels, groups will be limited to occupants of a single residence or two adults with their minor children.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Young Montreal restaurant owners say dream being dragged down by city bureaucracy

The new regulations will also allow outdoor gatherings of up to eight people on private property, and large venues will be able to host up to 2,500 people, though they will have to be divided into sections of 250 people with separate entrances and washrooms.

The new measures come as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have declined to their lowest level in more than six months.