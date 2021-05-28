Menu

News

Fencing at Broadway subway construction site falls on senior in Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 9:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Fencing falls on woman at Vancouver subway construction site' Fencing falls on woman at Vancouver subway construction site
WATCH: An woman was taken to hospital in stable condition Friday, after a section of fencing at the construction site for the forthcoming Broadway subway line fell on her.

A woman was taken to hospital in Vancouver, Friday, after a section of construction fencing fell on her.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. outside a construction site for the expanded City Hall station for the new Broadway Subway extension.

A witness told Global News the fence fell over, trapping the woman, whom they described as a senior.

Read more: Major construction kicking off on Vancouver’s Broadway subway

Dashcam video shows construction workers and bystanders rushing to lift the fence and free the victim.

The Ministry of Transportation, which is leading the subway project, said the temporary fencing blew over in a gust of wind.

Crews on site responded immediately to help and called 911, a spokesperson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: B.C. government set to tear down buildings to clear way for Broadway Subway project

B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the 400 block of Broadway, and transported a patient to hospital in stable condition.

The ministry said the site contractor re-secured the fencing to the sidewalk with bolts, before moving to inspect fencing at all other subway construction sites.

An investigation is also underway with the aim of preventing a similar incident in the future, it said.

