OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Napanee, Ont.,

OPP are investigating a crash that killed a Napanee, Ont., man.

Police were called to Drive Inn Road Thursday around 7 a.m., following the crash.

The vehicle left the road, struck and fence and came to a rest against a tree, police say.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, 66-year-old Donald Woodcock of Napanee, died at the scene.

The cause of the collision and death is still under investigation, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this collision to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 or submit a tip to online by visiting ontariocrimestoppers.ca.