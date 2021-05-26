Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

1 dead after single-vehicle crash, fire in Central Frontenac

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 3:38 pm
OPP are investigating the cause of a crash that left one person dead in Central Frontenac Tuesday.
OPP are investigating the cause of a crash that left one person dead in Central Frontenac Tuesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A person was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Central Frontenac.

OPP were called to Fall River Road Tuesday around 8 p.m. after a vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

Police say the car then caught fire. The lone occupant died at the scene.

OPP have yet to identify the deceased.

The road was closed for several hours while the OPP conducted their investigation, but reopened after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000, or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

