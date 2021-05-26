1 dead after single-vehicle crash, fire in Central Frontenac

Send this page to someone via email

A person was killed during a single-vehicle crash in Central Frontenac.

OPP were called to Fall River Road Tuesday around 8 p.m. after a vehicle lost control and struck a tree.

Police say the car then caught fire. The lone occupant died at the scene.

OPP have yet to identify the deceased.

The road was closed for several hours while the OPP conducted their investigation, but reopened after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

