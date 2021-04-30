Menu

Canada

Dog killed, 1 in hospital following 4-vehicle collision in Kingston, police say

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 10:16 am
A man is in hospital and a dog was killed during a crash on Highway 38 in Kingston Thursday night, police say. View image in full screen
A man is in hospital and a dog was killed during a crash on Highway 38 in Kingston Thursday night, police say. Global News

One man is in hospital following a four-vehicle collision Thursday night along Highway 38, Kingston police say.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on a stretch of the highway between McIvor Road and Harpell Road just after 6 p.m.

One man is being treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Fatal four-vehicle collision on 401 near Kingston leaves 20-year-old dead

No other serious injuries were reported but Kingston police tweeted that a dog died in the collision.

The highway was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

 

