Dog killed, 1 in hospital following 4-vehicle collision in Kingston, police say

One man is in hospital following a four-vehicle collision Thursday night along Highway 38, Kingston police say.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on a stretch of the highway between McIvor Road and Harpell Road just after 6 p.m.
One man is being treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other serious injuries were reported but Kingston police tweeted that a dog died in the collision.
The highway was closed following the crash but has since reopened.
