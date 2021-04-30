Dog killed, 1 in hospital following 4-vehicle collision in Kingston, police say

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital following a four-vehicle collision Thursday night along Highway 38, Kingston police say.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on a stretch of the highway between McIvor Road and Harpell Road just after 6 p.m.

One man is being treated in hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries were reported but Kingston police tweeted that a dog died in the collision.

The highway was closed following the crash but has since reopened.

