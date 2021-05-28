COVID-19: 2 new deaths, 7-day average of new infections below 130 in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s active COVID-19 cases have decreased and now sit at 1,371. It is the lowest number reported since March 19, when there were 1,345 active cases in the province.

In the daily update, the death toll rose by two. There have now been 536 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan since the pandemic began. One of the recently deceased was in their 70s from the Saskatoon zone and the other was in the 80-plus age group from north west, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Health officials said on Friday there were 122 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 46,285. The Saskatoon zone led the province with 38 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 129 from 137 on Thursday. This is the lowest average reported since March 19, when it was the same.

According to the provincial government, 32 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (10,399) reported as follows: far north west (237), far north east (37), north west (583), north central (419), north east (56), Saskatoon (1,595), central west (109), central east (571), Regina (4,603), south west (356), south central (722) and south east (1,048) zones. The residences of 63 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 113 patients with COVID-19: 87 are receiving inpatient care and 26 are in intensive care.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 44,378 following 131 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,726 COVID-19 tests were performed on Thursday. To date, 854,364 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 693,625 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

