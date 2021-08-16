Canada election: Etobicoke North

Send this page to someone via email

Etobicoke North is located in the northwestern part of the city of Toronto, specifically in the north portion of the neighbourhood of Etobicoke.

The riding has remained Liberal throughout recent elections.

Liberal Kirsty Duncan won the seat in 2008 and has had it since. She is also the deputy House leader of the government.

The only year a candidate outside the Liberal Party won this riding was in 1984, when Progressive Conservative Robert Pennock took the seat for one term.

In the 2019 election, Renata Ford, widow to former Toronto mayor Rob Ford, ran for the People’s Party of Canada, but only received 2.8 per cent of the vote.

Ford’s brother-in-law, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, holds the same riding provincially.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Kirsty Duncan (incumbent)

Conservative Party: Priti Lamba

Green Party: TBD

NDP: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: TBD