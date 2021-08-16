Canada election: Don Valley West

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Don Valley West is located in the northeastern portion of Toronto, west of the Don Valley Parkway. It includes the York Mills neighbourhood and a portion of the Don Mills neighbourhood.

Don Valley West has maintained Liberal leadership with the exception of in 2011, when Conservative John Carmichael beat incumbent Liberal Rob Oliphant by only 1.1 percentage point.

Oliphant ran again in 2015, defeating Carmichael with 53.8 per cent of the vote. He won the seat again in 2019. Oliphant also serves as the parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs.

Oliphant, who is an ordained minister, earned a doctorate from the Chicago Theological Seminary at the University of Chicago in 2008.

Forty per cent of the Don Valley West riding is comprised of immigrants, with the largest number of recent immigrants coming from Pakistan and China, according to the 2016 census.

Candidates

Liberal Party: Rob Oliphant (incumbent)

Conservative Party: Yvonne Robertson

Green Party: TBD

NDP: TBD

People’s Party of Canada: Michael Minas