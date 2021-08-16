SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada election: Brampton South

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 16, 2021 11:29 am
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton South. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Brampton South. ELECTIONS CANADA

The Ontario riding of Brampton South is located in the Regional Municipality of Peel, including parts of the City of Brampton.

The riding was first created ahead of the 2015 federal election out of the electoral district of Brampton West.

Liberal Sonia Sidhu first won the seat in 2015 with 52.1 per cent of the vote. Sidhu retained the seat in the 2019 federal election with 49.5 per cent of the vote. She is vice chair of the status of women committee.

Sidhu worked in health care for 18 years before entering politics.

According to the 2016 census, immigrants make up 50.7 per cent of the riding’s population, with the largest group of recent immigrants coming from India.

Candidates

Liberals: Sonia Sidhu (incumbent)
Conservative: Ramandeep Singh Brar

