Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Massey Tunnel to close overnight on Friday and Saturday

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 10:54 am
The Massey Tunnel will be closed to overnight traffic on May 28 and 29. View image in full screen
The Massey Tunnel will be closed to overnight traffic on May 28 and 29. Global News

The Massey Tunnel will be closed to traffic on Friday and Saturday night.

The tunnel on Highway 99 will be closed to allow for testing of its fire suppression system and overhead lane control signals.

Click to play video: 'BC Liberals promise to resurrect Massey Bridge plans' BC Liberals promise to resurrect Massey Bridge plans
BC Liberals promise to resurrect Massey Bridge plans – Oct 5, 2020

It will be closed in both directions on Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Regular and commercial traffic will be asked to take a detour while emergency vehicles will be accommodated through the tunnel while work is being done.

A detour is available via Highway 91 and the Alex Fraser Bridge, according to B.C.’s transportation ministry.

Northbound traffic on Highway 99 should take Exit 16 Route 91 toward the Alex Fraser Bridge. Southbound traffic should take Exit 37 Route 91 toward the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Read more: BC Liberals promise to restart bridge construction to replace Massey Tunnel if elected

Signs will be posted ahead of exits to advise drivers of the tunnel closure.

BC Ferries said the closure may affect travellers on some late-night sailings to and from the Tsawwassen ferry terminal.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Ferries tagMassey Tunnel tagMassey Tunnel closed tagMassey Tunnel closed May 2021 tagMassey Tunnel closure tagMassey Tunnel detours tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers