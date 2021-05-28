Menu

Weekend flood watch in effect along Hamilton shoreline

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 28, 2021 8:44 am
Weekend flood watch in effect along Hamilton shoreline - image View image in full screen
Hamilton Conservation Authority

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) has issued a flood watch along the city’s shoreline with the expectation of “strong shore-bound”  winds on the weekend.

The agency says there is a risk of significant flooding and erosion along the Lake Ontario shoreline Friday and Saturday due to a potential “storm surge” that could create damaging waves.

The latest forecast from Environment Canada is calling for rain, clouds and wind gusts up to 60 km/h on Friday right through until Saturday morning.

Read more: Gypsy moth caterpillars inundate Glanbrook, Flamborough

“HCA wishes to remind all residents to exercise caution near lakefront areas during this time, as high winds and wave action may pose significant flooding, erosion, and public safety hazard,” the HCA said in its statement.

The authority says current water levels are about 28 cm below average.

The watch is in effect until Monday.

 

