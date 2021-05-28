Weekend flood watch in effect along Hamilton shoreline

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) has issued a flood watch along the city’s shoreline with the expectation of “strong shore-bound” winds on the weekend.

The agency says there is a risk of significant flooding and erosion along the Lake Ontario shoreline Friday and Saturday due to a potential “storm surge” that could create damaging waves.

The latest forecast from Environment Canada is calling for rain, clouds and wind gusts up to 60 km/h on Friday right through until Saturday morning.

“HCA wishes to remind all residents to exercise caution near lakefront areas during this time, as high winds and wave action may pose significant flooding, erosion, and public safety hazard,” the HCA said in its statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The authority says current water levels are about 28 cm below average.

The watch is in effect until Monday.

HCA is advising of strong shore-bound winds forecasted for Friday and Saturday (May 28 & 29). There is an increased risk of significant localized flooding and erosion along Hamilton’s shoreline, due to the storm surge and wave action caused by these winds. https://t.co/W3TSGXSOs7 pic.twitter.com/EdAXWjfqYl — Hamilton CA (@Hamilton_CA) May 27, 2021