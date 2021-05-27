COVID-19: Overnight youth and child camps allowed in Step Two of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Overnight child and youth camps will be allowed when Saskatchewan enters Step Two of its reopening roadmap.

However, a number of recommendations come with operating the camps when they open on June 20.

The guidelines say any staff, volunteers and campers should not attend if they are feeling sick or have any COVID-19 symptoms

Screening should take place before camp starts, and COVID-19 testing is recommended for all staff, volunteers and campers at the start of camp, according to the guidelines.

Campers must have an adequate supply of masks, disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer approved by Health Canada while attending camp.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said an outbreak plan should be developed beforehand, which should be communicated to all staff, families and campers when they are registered.

During camp

The province has drafted a number of guidelines while staff, volunteers, youth and children are at camp.

Two metres of physical distancing must be maintained while children and youth are being transported to camp. The exception to this is campers from the same household.

Masks must be worn at all times in vehicles while transporting kids to camp.

Although not mandatory, the province is recommending cohorts of eight or fewer campers be set up.

Campers and staff staying together in a cabin, bunkhouse or shared space can be considered part of the same household cohort.

Members of the same household cohort do not need to wear masks or physically distance when they are together without non-household cohort members nearby.

Sharing items between cohorts should be limited; if not, items need to be cleaned or disinfected between use.

Playgrounds and outdoor recreation space should be limited to one cohort at a time. Proper hand hygiene should occur before, during and after outdoor play for all staff and children.

Story continues below advertisement

Campers and staff should eat meals and snacks outdoors or in well-ventilated spaces within their cohort, while maintaining physical distance from other cohorts. Two metres of separation between cohorts must be maintained while indoors.

Related News Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina reopens to public on Sunday

Commonly touched areas should be cleaned and disinfected twice daily or whenever visibly soiled, including light switches, door handles, toilets and handrails.

Soap and water handwashing stations or dispensers of hand sanitizer approved by Health Canada (DIN or NPN number) must be placed around camp for use by staff and campers. Disinfectant wipes should be available for wiping down soiled surfaces.

Masks must be available for campers and worn in all indoor public spaces, including gyms, washrooms and art rooms.

An isolation room or separate area must be available for anyone who exhibits COVID-like symptoms. The individual must be taken into isolation immediately, with staff safely providing care using proper PPE until parents/guardians arrive.

The room must be cleaned and disinfected after use.

Staff should be provided with and trained on the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

If the camp has a nurse, staff member or other health-care provider, they must be provided and wear appropriate PPE.

Story continues below advertisement

Once camp is over, staff, volunteers and campers should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and contact HealthLine 811 if symptoms develop.

Full details of all guidelines for youth and child camps are posted on the government’s Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan website.

2:06 Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap helping guide other provinces Saskatchewan’s reopening roadmap helping guide other provinces