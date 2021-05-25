Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe sends stern message to those against COVID-19 vaccine

As Saskatchewan continues to have high rates of vaccination in the province, Premier Scott Moe had a message to those on Tuesday choosing not to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

“You should know and you should be fully aware of the risks that are associated with your decision,” Moe said.

“Even though we are reopening in Saskatchewan, COVID is not disappearing, COVID will not be gone. Those who have chosen to not get vaccinated, you will continue to be at risk not only contracting COVID, but at risk of much more severe outcomes.”

Noted in its daily COVID-19 update, Saskatchewan has administered 665,193 vaccines to date, 606,936 of which are first doses. 58,180 people have received two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know that some of you are making this choice and there are also encouraging others to maybe not get vaccinated under some misguided notion of defending your personal freedoms, here’s the thing,” Moe said.

“You’re actually the ones that are standing in the way. I know it’s a bizarre misconception that politicians like myself and others that we love imposing these restrictions on people and the general population.

“I tell you today, nothing could be further from the truth. I hate it and I look forward to the day that it all ends.”

Moe said that day will only come when enough people get vaccinated.

“If you really want all your freedoms back, go get in line and get vaccinated, it’s really not that big of deal,” Moe said.

“We’re not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy. All we’re asking you to do is to go in and to get a tiny needle in your arm.”

Moe reminds people that thousands across the world are working hard to provide safe and effective vaccines along with the thousands of health care workers in Saskatchewan administering the vaccines.

Story continues below advertisement

“Saskatchewan citizens continue to do their part and continue to go out and get vaccinated,” Moe said. “To all of those who choose to not get vaccinated or to those that may campaign for others to not get vaccinated, I want you to know that every one of those people values their freedoms and they want those restrictions gone just as much as you do.

“But here’s the difference: they’re actually doing something about it.”

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shabab, is encouraging anybody who isn’t vaccinated and eligible to go their shot.

“I think it is critical that we get vaccinated at the first opportunity and look at all the options available — SHA (Saskatchewan Health Authority)-run clinics, pharmacies,” Shahab said. “Look at all the options around us.”

As of Wednesday, eligibility criteria for the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is open to those aged 12 and older.

4:37 Busting myths around vaccines with the Saskatchewan Health Authority Busting myths around vaccines with the Saskatchewan Health Authority