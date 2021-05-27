COVID-19: Whistler Blackcomb aims for May 31 summer opening

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One of B.C.’s premier tourist attractions has set a date to reopen for summer as B.C. begins relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

Whistler Blackcomb is targeting May 31 for its summer launch.

The popular resort property was closed in March as B.C. rolled out its spring “circuit-breaker” amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening will see lifts resume service for hikers accessing the alpine backcountry and for mountain bike trail riders.

3:06 Whistler gets vaccinated, good news for Squamish as well Whistler gets vaccinated, good news for Squamish as well – Apr 13, 2021

The Whistler Mountain Bike Park will also reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan will require visitors to wear masks in certain areas such as lift lineups and indoor areas and to maintain two metres distance form one another.

READ MORE: ‘We’re devastated’: Whistler reeling amid ski resort closure, rise in P1 COVID-19 variant

Chairlift and gondola capacity have been reduced, and staff have installed plexiglass barriers in some areas.

Visitors will also be asked to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

B.C. announced its reopening plan on Tuesday, which calls for provincial travel restrictions to lift on June 15 at the earliest.