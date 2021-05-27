SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Whistler Blackcomb aims for May 31 summer opening

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 7:36 pm
Two day hikers in the Whistler Mountain alpine with Fitzsimmons, Overloard and Fissile mountains behind are shown in a handout photo.
Two day hikers in the Whistler Mountain alpine with Fitzsimmons, Overloard and Fissile mountains behind are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Paul Morrison

One of B.C.’s premier tourist attractions has set a date to reopen for summer as B.C. begins relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

Whistler Blackcomb is targeting May 31 for its summer launch.

The popular resort property was closed in March as B.C. rolled out its spring “circuit-breaker” amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: COVID-19: Whistler Blackcomb announces it will not reopen for winter season

The reopening will see lifts resume service for hikers accessing the alpine backcountry and for mountain bike trail riders.

Click to play video: 'Whistler gets vaccinated, good news for Squamish as well' Whistler gets vaccinated, good news for Squamish as well
Whistler gets vaccinated, good news for Squamish as well – Apr 13, 2021

The Whistler Mountain Bike Park will also reopen.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The plan will require visitors to wear masks in certain areas such as lift lineups and indoor areas and to maintain two metres distance form one another.

READ MORE: ‘We’re devastated’: Whistler reeling amid ski resort closure, rise in P1 COVID-19 variant

Chairlift and gondola capacity have been reduced, and staff have installed plexiglass barriers in some areas.

Visitors will also be asked to stay home if they are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

B.C. announced its reopening plan on Tuesday, which calls for provincial travel restrictions to lift on June 15 at the earliest.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagWhistler tagBlackcomb tagwhistler covid tagWhistler Summer tagwhistler plans tagwhistler reopening tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers