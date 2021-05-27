E-scooters, e-bikes coming back to Calgary as long-term contracts awarded

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians will soon be zipping around electric scooters and bikes in the city, as officials have selected two companies to bring the popular summertime way to get around back on a long-term basis.

Councillor Evan Wolley announced Thursday that Bird Canada and a new company to the Alberta e-transport scene, Neuron Mobility, were awarded contracts for e-scooters, which are set to hit the streets on Friday, May 28.

The companies were picked after a 16-month pilot project in the city’s downtown, which included gathering feedback from the community on the pros and cons of the mobility options.

“Calgarians love e-scooters — we were the first Canadian city to record one million rides and we continue to see demand for this type of micro-mobility,” Woolley said.

“As businesses begin to open up and Calgarians continue to look for ways to safely enjoy the outdoors, e-scooters will be a big part of that. Bird and Neuron are enabling this massively successful program to continue, while at the same time creating jobs in our city.”

Bird was one of the companies involved in the city’s pilot. Along with its return to Calgary, Bird is planning to bring e-bikes to the streets.

It also selected the city for its Canadian headquarters, which Woolley said will bring 45 full-time jobs to the city.

The newcomer, Neuron, is a three-year-old company that’s popular in New Zealand and Australia, Woolley said. Neuron expects to bring 75 jobs to the city.

“I’m really, really excited about the two e-scooter providers,” Woolley said Thursday.

“We will see e-bikes coming soon to the city, and I could not be more excited.

"We're going to have a beautiful number of days for people to get out and use the scooters to access local businesses and recreate."

Each company will be allowed to have 750 e-scooters to the city.