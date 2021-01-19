On a roll: E-scooters to return to Calgary in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary City Council has officially approved the return of electric scooters after a successful pilot program that wrapped up in October 2020.

The two-year program saw e-scooters available for rent throughout the city starting in October 2018. Initially, Lime and Bird Canada were the only two operators, but in the spring of 2020, Roll launched as well.

On Monday, Calgary councillors voted to continue allowing the private operation of e-scooter rentals.

Private operators must cover city administrative costs to regulate and manage the e-scooter program, obtain permission from the city prior to operating and follow all requirements in order to operate.

Additionally, there will be some changes to the operation of the micro-mobility vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

Moving forward, all e-scooters from private operators will be required to have highly visible identification numbers to help with the reporting of complaints or improper use.

The city will also be capping the maximum number of e-scooters available to 1,500.

According to the city of Calgary, 200,000 users took 1.9 million trips on e-scooters while the two-year pilot project was in place between October 2018 and October 2020.

— with files from Adam MacVicar