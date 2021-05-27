Menu

Crime

3 charged in connection with armed robbery in Tay Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 3:26 pm
Police stopped the vehicle and arrested a man, a woman and a second man who was hiding at the back of the car. View image in full screen
Police stopped the vehicle and arrested a man, a woman and a second man who was hiding at the back of the car. Don Mitchell / Global News

Three people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a small business in Tay Township, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the business on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll just before 1 p.m. They said the suspect was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm and was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.

Read more: Man shot outside Tay Township, Ont., home

About 15 minutes after the incident, officers found the suspect vehicle driving on Highway 93 into Midland, Ont.

Trending Stories

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested a man, a woman and a second man who was hiding at the back of the car. Officers also seized a pistol-style pellet gun.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: OPP investigate Midland shooting

James Kyle Dempsey, 26, Steven Lizotte, 39, and Carrie Ann Goneau, 40, all from Tay, were charged with robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.

All the accused will be held for a bail hearing Thursday.

