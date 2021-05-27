3 charged in connection with armed robbery in Tay Township, Ont.

Three people have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that took place at a small business in Tay Township, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the business on Talbot Street in Port McNicoll just before 1 p.m. They said the suspect was in possession of what appeared to be a firearm and was seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.
About 15 minutes after the incident, officers found the suspect vehicle driving on Highway 93 into Midland, Ont.
Police stopped the vehicle and arrested a man, a woman and a second man who was hiding at the back of the car. Officers also seized a pistol-style pellet gun.
James Kyle Dempsey, 26, Steven Lizotte, 39, and Carrie Ann Goneau, 40, all from Tay, were charged with robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.
All the accused will be held for a bail hearing Thursday.
