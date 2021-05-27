Another Ottawa teacher faces sex assault charges for incidents involving student: police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have laid charges against another city teacher after investigating allegations of sexual assault involving a student.

OPS have charged 56-year-old Darren Green with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference and exploitation.

These charges are in relation to alleged incidents that occurred while Green was acting as a teacher for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board between 2015 and 2018. Police say the assaults involved a teenage girl under the age of 18.

Ottawa police are concerned that there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Green is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court Thursday.

The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.