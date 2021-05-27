Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Another Ottawa teacher faces sex assault charges for incidents involving student: police

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 1:23 pm
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher with various sex-related offences for alleged incidents involving a student under the age of 18. View image in full screen
Ottawa police have charged an Ottawa teacher with various sex-related offences for alleged incidents involving a student under the age of 18. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police have laid charges against another city teacher after investigating allegations of sexual assault involving a student.

OPS have charged 56-year-old Darren Green with two counts of sexual assault and one count each of sexual interference and exploitation.

Read more: Former Ottawa teacher faces 45 more sex-related charges involving minors

These charges are in relation to alleged incidents that occurred while Green was acting as a teacher for the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board between 2015 and 2018. Police say the assaults involved a teenage girl under the age of 18.

Trending Stories

Ottawa police are concerned that there may be more victims and ask anyone with information to call the sexual assault and child abuse unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5944.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Green is scheduled to appear in an Ottawa court Thursday.

The board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagTeacher Sexual Assault tagOttawa teacher sex assault tagottawa police teacher assault tagOttawa teacher tagsexul assault teacher ottawa tagstudent teacher sex assault tagteacher assault Ottawa tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers