New ‘Dinosaurs: Awakened’ exhibit opens at the Calgary Zoo this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Zoo is inviting people to come see a brand new dinosaur exhibit at the recently redesigned Prehistoric Park starting this weekend.

Based on the success of the past “Dinosaurs Alive” exhibit held at the zoo in 2010 and 2015, officials are introducing 26 new animatronic dinosaurs as part of an exhibit called “Dinosaurs: Awakened.”

The Calgary Zoo’s new “Dinosaurs: Awakened” exhibit opens to the public on Friday, May 28. Photo Credit: Sergei Belski

“Visitors will marvel at the size of these magnificent life-like creatures that move, sound and exhibit behaviours of these giants of the past,” the zoo’s Alison Archambault said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“This exhibit will inspire visitors to think and engage with dinosaurs in a new way, challenging old notions of what they may have looked like.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This exhibit will inspire visitors to think and engage with dinosaurs in a new way, challenging old notions of what they may have looked like."

View image in full screen Dinosaurs Dino Animatronic at The Calgary Zoo. Photo Credit: Sergei Belski. Photo Credit: Sergei Belski

The new exhibit opens to the public on Friday, May 28 and will be viewable until Oct. 31.

Access to the zoo’s prehistoric park is included with the price of daily admission.

The Calgary Zoo’s new “Dinosaurs: Awakened” exhibit opens to the public on Friday, May 28. Photo Credit: Sergei Belski

The Calgary Zoo is currently operating as an ‘outdoor only’ experience due to Alberta’s COVID-19 health restrictions and visitors are required to buy timed tickets online in advance of their visit.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information visit CalgaryZoo.com.