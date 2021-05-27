Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bluenose schooner centennial events receiving more than $190,000 for anniversary year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2021 11:57 am
Click to play video: 'How the iconic Bluenose is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first launch' How the iconic Bluenose is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first launch
The iconic Bluenose schooner was first launched into the Lunenburg harbour on March 26, 1921, and instead of celebrating together in person, the centennial celebration went online as Nova Scotians and Bluenosers far and wide saluted the ship – Mar 26, 2021

Three levels of government are providing funding to help promote the 100th anniversary of the launch of the Bluenose schooner in Nova Scotia.

Ottawa, the province and the Town of Lunenburg, N.S., have allocated a total of $190,900 to the Lunenburg Marine Museum Society to present a series of virtual and socially distanced events commemorating the centennial.

Famed for her racing exploits, the fishing schooner — which is engraved on a side of the Canadian 10-cent coin — has long been a symbol of the province’s seafaring traditions.

Trending Stories

Read more: How the iconic Bluenose is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first launch

The schooner was built at the Smith and Rhuland Shipyard in Lunenburg, located about 100 kilometres west of Halifax, and launched on March 26, 1921, going on to win races for 17 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Events will run until the end of October and include the Bluenose 100 Lunenburg Show presented by the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds on Aug. 25.

Ottawa is contributing $89,600 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and $76,300 through Canadian Heritage, while the province is providing $20,000 through its Communities, Culture and Heritage Department, and the Town of Lunenburg is investing $5,000.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia tagOttawa tagHistory tagFunding tagLunenburg tagbluenose tagbluenose schooner tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers