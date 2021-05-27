Bluenose schooner centennial events receiving more than $190,000 for anniversary year

Send this page to someone via email

Three levels of government are providing funding to help promote the 100th anniversary of the launch of the Bluenose schooner in Nova Scotia.

Ottawa, the province and the Town of Lunenburg, N.S., have allocated a total of $190,900 to the Lunenburg Marine Museum Society to present a series of virtual and socially distanced events commemorating the centennial.

Famed for her racing exploits, the fishing schooner — which is engraved on a side of the Canadian 10-cent coin — has long been a symbol of the province’s seafaring traditions.

Read more: How the iconic Bluenose is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its first launch

The schooner was built at the Smith and Rhuland Shipyard in Lunenburg, located about 100 kilometres west of Halifax, and launched on March 26, 1921, going on to win races for 17 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Events will run until the end of October and include the Bluenose 100 Lunenburg Show presented by the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds on Aug. 25.

Ottawa is contributing $89,600 through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and $76,300 through Canadian Heritage, while the province is providing $20,000 through its Communities, Culture and Heritage Department, and the Town of Lunenburg is investing $5,000.