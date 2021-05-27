Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

FCAA warns Saskatchewan residents of 2 companies ‘soliciting’ investors

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 12:12 pm
FCAA is warning investors about iMetals Group, claiming to be based in Spain, and ucMetals Ltd., claiming to be based in the United Kingdom. View image in full screen
FCAA is warning investors about iMetals Group, claiming to be based in Spain, and ucMetals Ltd., claiming to be based in the United Kingdom. File / GettyImages

The Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) is warning people in Saskatchewan about two unregistered companies that are reportedly soliciting investors.

According to the regulator, iMetals Group, which is purportedly based in Spain, and ucMetals Ltd., which claims to be based in the United Kingdom, are asking investors to open commodities trading accounts.

Read more: FCAA warns Saskatchewan investors of crypto trading platform claiming to be registered in province

Any companies and their representatives who trade or advise in securities or derivatives in the province need to be registered with the FCAA.

Neither iMetals Group or ucMetals Ltd., are registered with the FCAA, the provincial regulator says.

Trending Stories

FCAA says you should always check the registration of the person or company selling or advising about securities or derivatives. To check registration, visit The Canadian Securities Administrations’ National Registration Search at https://www.securities-administrators.ca/nrs/nrsearchprep.aspx.

Story continues below advertisement

The regulator also says you should know what you’re investing in and get independent advice.

Click to play video: 'Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month' Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month
Young investors during Fraud Prevention Month – Mar 21, 2021

FCAA says anyone who has invested with either of iMetals Group or ucMetals Ltd. or who believes they may have been the victim of investment fraud can contact the regulator at 306-787-5936.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagUnited Kingdom tagSpain tagInvesting tagInvestors tagFCAA tagFinancial and Consumer Affairs Authority tagSaskatchewan Investors tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers