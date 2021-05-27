Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police arrest 2, seize $50K worth of drugs after Drumheller fentanyl investigation: ALERT

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 27, 2021 1:07 am
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. View image in full screen
Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams. File/Global News

Police have arrested two people and seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs as part of an investigation to “disrupt fentanyl trafficking in Drumheller.”

Calgary’s organized crime team with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams partnered with Drumheller RCMP for the investigation, which started after a series of suspected fentanyl overdoses in late February 2021 and wrapped up on May 20.

Read more: 3 dead of suspected overdoses in Drumheller, prompting warning from RCMP

“While the investigations are not directly linked, ALERT believes the arrests will have an impact on fentanyl supply in the region,” ALERT said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers seized a handgun, prohibited weapons and $50,000 worth of drugs from four homes — three in Drumheller and one in Red Deer — including 95 grams of fentanyl, 379 grams of methamphetamine and 41 grams of cocaine, according to ALERT.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The tragedy Drumheller experienced is a heartache that many Albertans have shared in struggling with the opioid crisis,” said ALERT CEO Dwayne Lakusta.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The tragedy Drumheller experienced is a heartache that many Albertans have shared in struggling with the opioid crisis," said ALERT CEO Dwayne Lakusta.

“Organized crime has exploited vulnerable people in our communities, and this investigation is indicative of the swift and aggressive response ALERT has taken to disrupt and dismantle fentanyl trafficking.”

ALERT said Scott Painter, 28, of Drumheller, was charged with:

  • possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • possession of crime proceeds
  • failing to comply with a release order
  • six firearms-related charges

Angela Orr, 38, of Drumheller, was charged with:

  • possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking
  • unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a weapon contrary to an order
  • possession of crime proceeds

If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community, call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fentanyl tagOpioid Crisis tagOpioids tagALERT tagDrumheller tagFentanyl Trafficking tagAlberta drug bust tagRed Deer drugs tagALERT drugs tagAngela Orr tagDrumheller drugs tagDrumheller fentanyl tagScott Painter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers