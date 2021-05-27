Police arrest 2, seize $50K worth of drugs after Drumheller fentanyl investigation: ALERT

Send this page to someone via email

Police have arrested two people and seized thousands of dollars worth of drugs as part of an investigation to “disrupt fentanyl trafficking in Drumheller.”

Calgary’s organized crime team with Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams partnered with Drumheller RCMP for the investigation, which started after a series of suspected fentanyl overdoses in late February 2021 and wrapped up on May 20.

“While the investigations are not directly linked, ALERT believes the arrests will have an impact on fentanyl supply in the region,” ALERT said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers seized a handgun, prohibited weapons and $50,000 worth of drugs from four homes — three in Drumheller and one in Red Deer — including 95 grams of fentanyl, 379 grams of methamphetamine and 41 grams of cocaine, according to ALERT.

"The tragedy Drumheller experienced is a heartache that many Albertans have shared in struggling with the opioid crisis," said ALERT CEO Dwayne Lakusta.

“Organized crime has exploited vulnerable people in our communities, and this investigation is indicative of the swift and aggressive response ALERT has taken to disrupt and dismantle fentanyl trafficking.”

ALERT said Scott Painter, 28, of Drumheller, was charged with:

possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

possession of crime proceeds

failing to comply with a release order

six firearms-related charges

Angela Orr, 38, of Drumheller, was charged with:

possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking

unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possession of a weapon contrary to an order

possession of crime proceeds

If you suspect drug or gang activity in your community, call local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.