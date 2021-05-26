Menu

Crime

Edmonton police announce drug bust after investigation into suspected ‘large-scale supplier’

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:46 pm
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. File/Global News

The Edmonton Police Service said Wednesday that its drug and gang unit has completed a three-month investigation into a suspected “large-scale supplier” of controlled substances, leading to a major drug bust.

In a news release, police said the investigation into a suspected operation in the Edmonton area concluded this month with the seizure of over $660,000 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and GHB.

The operation also saw police seize a vehicle, more than $40,000 in cash and $30,000 in jewelry.

Read more: 2 arrested after $300K worth of meth and fentanyl seized in north Edmonton

The EPS said the seizure was one of three drug-trafficking investigations it completed this month. In total, those investigations resulted in the seizure of nearly $1 million in drugs and 82 charges being laid against eight suspects.

Police said their investigations also led to the seizure of guns and explosives.

Trending Stories

“These investigations span from three levels of the drug trade — from the large-scale commercial distribution of controlled substances to the street-level suppliers,” said Staff Sgt. David Paton of the police department’s Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Unit.

“The conclusion of these investigations means that we have taken another step towards safer communities for all of Edmonton’s citizens.”

At one of the homes that was raided, police said officers found what they suspect was a fentanyl-processing lab.

“It’s important to note that the crude and unregulated method of buffing fentanyl, which this supplier was conducting, has been known to result in… overdoses,” Paton said.

For more information about the investigations, click here.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about drug busts in the Edmonton area.

Click to play video: '2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil' 2 people charged after Edmonton police seize almost $300K in drugs including carfentanil
