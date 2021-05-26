Military set to arrive in Manitoba Friday to provide COVID-19 help

Send this page to someone via email

Military support for Manitoba’s devastating third wave of COVID-19 is expected to begin Friday.

The Canadian Armed Forces have confirmed personnel will provide help for at least four weeks.

The support will include two multi-purpose medical assistance teams made up of critical care nursing officers and medical technicians.

Three laboratory technicians and critical care patient aeromedical transportation is also included in the support.

Additional CAF members will be available for general duty support.

The overall number of personnel being deployed is still being decided.

CAF units and personnel will come from 3rd Canadian Division, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Forces Health Services Group.

Last week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asked the federal government for 50 critical care nurses, 20 respiratory therapists and up to 50 contact tracers.