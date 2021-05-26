Menu

Health

Military set to arrive in Manitoba Friday to provide COVID-19 help

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 11:02 pm
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces. View image in full screen
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty)

Military support for Manitoba’s devastating third wave of COVID-19 is expected to begin Friday.

The Canadian Armed Forces have confirmed personnel will provide help for at least four weeks.

READ MORE: Ottawa preparing to deploy health workers, military, and Red Cross to Manitoba

The support will include two multi-purpose medical assistance teams made up of critical care nursing officers and medical technicians.

Three laboratory technicians and critical care patient aeromedical transportation is also included in the support.

Additional CAF members will be available for general duty support.

The overall number of personnel being deployed is still being decided.

CAF units and personnel will come from 3rd Canadian Division, the Royal Canadian Air Force and the Canadian Forces Health Services Group.

Last week, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister asked the federal government for 50 critical care nurses, 20 respiratory therapists and up to 50 contact tracers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

