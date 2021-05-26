Menu

Comments

Crime

Kindersley, Sask., mother guilty of manslaughter in killing of infant daughter

By Kyle Benning Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 7:03 pm
Teenie Rose Steer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of her one-month-old daughter. She was charged with second-degree murder in February 2020. View image in full screen
Teenie Rose Steer has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of her one-month-old daughter. She was charged with second-degree murder in February 2020. Kyle Benning / Global News

A Kindersley, Sask., woman who was charged with the second-degree murder of her infant daughter last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Teenie Rose Steer appeared by video stream while in custody at Saskatchewan Hospital and didn’t say much during the proceeding.

Read more: Kindersley, Sask., mother charged in 2018 death of 1-month-old baby

Justice Gerry Allbright asked her if she was okay and whether she had been exposed to COVID-19 at the start of the hearing.

Steer said she was fine and has been heathy.

She was charged of second-degree murder in February 2020 after an incident on Sept. 27, 2018 where Kindersley RCMP responded to a four-week old in cardiac arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite doctors and paramedics best efforts, the baby died in hospital later the same day.

An autopsy made investigators believe the death was suspicious.

Read more: Edmonton mom found guilty of manslaughter in death of 5-year-old girl

She will be back in Court of Queen’s Bench later this week, but a sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled.

Kindersley is roughly 200 km southwest of Saskatoon.

