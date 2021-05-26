Kindersley, Sask., mother guilty of manslaughter in killing of infant daughter

Send this page to someone via email

A Kindersley, Sask., woman who was charged with the second-degree murder of her infant daughter last year has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Teenie Rose Steer appeared by video stream while in custody at Saskatchewan Hospital and didn’t say much during the proceeding.

Justice Gerry Allbright asked her if she was okay and whether she had been exposed to COVID-19 at the start of the hearing.

Steer said she was fine and has been heathy.

She was charged of second-degree murder in February 2020 after an incident on Sept. 27, 2018 where Kindersley RCMP responded to a four-week old in cardiac arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite doctors and paramedics best efforts, the baby died in hospital later the same day.

An autopsy made investigators believe the death was suspicious.

She will be back in Court of Queen’s Bench later this week, but a sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled.

Kindersley is roughly 200 km southwest of Saskatoon.