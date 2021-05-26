Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Big Game Draw Deadline Extended

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 7:08 pm
June 15: Karen Wolaniuk took this Your Saskatchewan photo of elk at Drake. View image in full screen
Due to an unplanned outage on the government website, the Big Game Draw deadline has been extended for hunters in Saskatchewan starting on May 27th. Karen Wolaniuk / Viewer Submitted

Due to an unplanned outage on the Government of Saskatchewan website, the Big Game Draw deadline is extended, according to the Ministry of Environment.

This affected hunters accessing the Saskatchewan Big Game Draw and the Canadian Resident White-tail Deer Draw. The Ministry of Environment will reopen the draw on Thursday morning of May 27, until midnight the following day.

Read more: Big game draw set to open May 1 for hunters in Saskatchewan

The ministry says this is to ensure Saskatchewan hunting opportunities remains fair and transparent.

“The government apologizes for the untimely outage, and for the frustration experienced by clients,” according to Ministry of Environment media release.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Choked me up’: motorized wheelchair takes hunter into the wild for the first time

Story continues below advertisement

This won’t affect hunters who successfully submitted an application outside the outage period. The draw results will be delivered in a timely manner and will be provided once they become available.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan conservation officer frees deer locked with another buck' Saskatchewan conservation officer frees deer locked with another buck
Saskatchewan conservation officer frees deer locked with another buck – Jan 4, 2020

The Ministry of Environment encourages hunters to apply early for the draw to edit applications and to avoid any unforeseen technical difficulties. Further information about the Big Game Draw can be found at saskatchewan.ca/hunting.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagRegina News tagGovernment of Saskatchewan tagHunting tagMinistry of Environment taghunters tagBig Game Draw tagunplanned outage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers