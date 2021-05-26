Big Game Draw Deadline Extended

Send this page to someone via email

Due to an unplanned outage on the Government of Saskatchewan website, the Big Game Draw deadline is extended, according to the Ministry of Environment.

This affected hunters accessing the Saskatchewan Big Game Draw and the Canadian Resident White-tail Deer Draw. The Ministry of Environment will reopen the draw on Thursday morning of May 27, until midnight the following day.

The ministry says this is to ensure Saskatchewan hunting opportunities remains fair and transparent.

“The government apologizes for the untimely outage, and for the frustration experienced by clients,” according to Ministry of Environment media release.

This won’t affect hunters who successfully submitted an application outside the outage period. The draw results will be delivered in a timely manner and will be provided once they become available.

The Ministry of Environment encourages hunters to apply early for the draw to edit applications and to avoid any unforeseen technical difficulties. Further information about the Big Game Draw can be found at saskatchewan.ca/hunting.