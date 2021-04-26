Big game draw set to open May 1 for hunters in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s big game draw opens online on May 1 and hunters have until midnight on May 25 to submit their applications.

It was a record-setting year in 2020 with over 110,000 applications received from hunters in the province, according to the Ministry of Environment.

Officials advised applying early as draws for several species receive a high number of applications compared to the number of hunting licences available.

Read more: Keeping chronic wasting disease in mind as Saskatchewan hunting season approaches

“The ministry continues to work with the hunting community to improve the process and encourages all hunters to apply early,” Environment Minister Warren Kaeding said in a press release on Monday.

“Game populations in many areas have been doing very well. This means that there will be increased hunting opportunities for elk, mule deer and white-tailed deer in certain zones.”

Story continues below advertisement

The draw is administered through the Saskatchewan Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system. Results will be available through HAL web accounts by mid-June, with the exception of pronghorn, which will be available in mid-July.

While the draw opportunity is for the fall hunting season, ministry officials said applicants should be aware of the unpredictable circumstances around COVID-19 and should be prepared to follow all public health orders.

If hunters do not wish to be drawn for a particular species, they can select zone 99 and their application will be excluded but their pool status will be retained.

1:55 ‘Choked me up’: motorized wheelchair takes hunter into bush for the first time ‘Choked me up’: motorized wheelchair takes hunter into bush for the first time – Feb 14, 2021

Related News Guided wintertime tours offer chance to catch glimpse into Saskatchewan’s birdlife