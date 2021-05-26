COVID-19: British Columbia reports 250 new cases, fewest since late October

Send this page to someone via email

Newly-reported cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in B.C., with the province reporting the fewest new infections since late October on Wednesday.

In a written statement, health officials reported 250 new cases, the lowest figure since Oct. 29, along with three new deaths.

It brought the seven-day average for new cases in B.C. down to 327, the lowest it has been since Nov. 4.\

Of the new cases, 84 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 109 were in the Fraser Health region, nine were in the Island Health region, 40 were in the Interior Health region and eight were in the Northern Health region.

There were 3,580 active cases, the fewest since Nov. 5.

The number of COVID patients in hospital fell by five to 296. Ninety-seven of those patients were in critical or intensive care.

More than 2.82 million British Columbians have received at least one dose of COVID-19, accounting for nearly 55 per cent of the province’s population. About three per cent of the population has also had a second shot.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 142,886 cases of COVID-19, while 1,683 people have died.