Contraband items worth over $30K seized at Kingston security facility

A large quantity of drugs, cell phone accessories and tobacco were among the items that were seized at Collins Bay Institute, a multi-level security facility.

On Wednesday, May 19, at around 11 p.m., staff members identified multiple packages with contraband items totaling a value of $30,900.

The Correctional Service of Canada has measures in place to prevent these items from entering institutions to ensure a safe and secure environment, and worked with the police and Collins Bay staff to eradicate this issue.

