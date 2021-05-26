Menu

Crime

Contraband items worth over $30K seized at Kingston security facility

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 6:06 pm
Over 30,000 dollars worth of contraband items seized at Collins Bay Institution last week, including tobacco, drugs and cellphone accessories. View image in full screen
Over 30,000 dollars worth of contraband items seized at Collins Bay Institution last week, including tobacco, drugs and cellphone accessories. Global News

A large quantity of drugs, cell phone accessories and tobacco were among the items that were seized at Collins Bay Institute, a multi-level security facility.

Read more: Toronto man charged with trespassing at Collins Bay Institution

On Wednesday, May 19, at around 11 p.m., staff members identified multiple packages with contraband items totaling a value of $30,900.

The Correctional Service of Canada has measures in place to prevent these items from entering institutions to ensure a safe and secure environment, and worked with the police and Collins Bay staff to eradicate this issue.

