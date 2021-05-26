1 new COVID-19 related death, 151 new cases reported in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 related death in its Wednesday update.

Health officials said the death was a person in their 40s from the Saskatoon zone.

It brings the number of deaths in the province to 558 since the start of the pandemic.

News of the death comes as active cases in Saskatchewan continue to trend downward.

The province said there are 1,442 active cases in Saskatchewan, down from 1,451 on Tuesday.

It’s the 11th straight day active cases in the province have dropped.

Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Health officials reported 151 new cases on Wednesday, along with 189 recoveries.

To date, there have been 46,001 COVID-19 cases reported in Saskatchewan and 44,031 recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case numbers is 141 — 11.5 new cases per 100,000 population.

The province said 133 people are receiving treatment in hospital, 27 of whom are in intensive care.

There were 2,162 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan on Tuesday, with 849,055 tests administered to date.

Officials said 10,317 variants of concern have been identified by screening, with 5,711 lineages identified by whole-genome sequencing — up 75 from Tuesday.

Of those, 5,528 are the B.1.1.7 variant first identified in the U.K., 144 are the P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, 29 are the B.1.617 variant first identified in India and 10 are the B.1.351 variant first identified in South Africa.

Vaccinations

Health officials said 4,654 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province on Tuesday.

The total number of vaccines administered in Saskatchewan to date is 669,847.

Of those, 610,654 are first doses and 59,193 people have received two doses.

Currently, 63 per cent of the adult population of Saskatchewan have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Saskatchewan said it expects to receive 63,180 Pfizer doses on Wednesday, which will be distributed to locations throughout the province, including pharmacies.

Second-dose bookings continue for anyone aged 80 and older or those who received their first shot on or before March 1.