COVID-19: Regina 2021 high school graduation plans to look different due to ongoing pandemic

It’ll have to be another year of adjustment for high school students graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic in Saskatchewan.

“I was, like, hoping for prom, walking down the stage, like my brother did, getting to throw that cap..getting cheered on by your family members at the ceremony, but now I don’t think that’s going to happen,” said Kaylie Woolhether, a Grade 12 student at Miller Comprehensive High School, which falls under the Regina Catholic School Division (RCS).

Woolhether says her friends and her are saddened to learn they won’t be getting the graduation ceremony they grew up dreaming about.

RCS says it’s working on final decisions, but at this point, things will look very similar to last year, with either a walk- or drive-through for collecting certificates.

Woolheather and some of her other peers started a petition asking school RCS officials to consider a graduation ceremony which involved a ceremony at the Mosaic Stadium, akin to their counterparts at the public school division.

The Regina Public School Division confirms it does have an agreement with REAL to host graduations at Mosaic Stadium, however those plans are tentative upon government regulations.

As for Sasktoon grads, both the public and catholic school divisions will host virtual ceremonies

Although, none of the scenarios are the ones grads had envisioned.

“Since November, the whole school’s been split in half and as a graduation student, I’ve been with these kids for four years now, I kind of want to see my peers one last time, and we feel graduation would be our best bet,” said Carter Derenisky, another Grade 12 student at Miller High School.

On the other hand, one students who goes to Campbell Collegiate, in the Regina Public School Division, is feeling optimistic about the tentative Mosaic plans.

“It’s COVID, I didn’t expect anything to happen,” said Jordy McEachern, a Grade 12 student at Campbell High School.

“My friends from last year literally got their diploma dropped off at their door step, but knowing we may get Mosaic is better than that I think.”