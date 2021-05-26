Man exposes himself in parking lot of busy Guelph plaza: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man exposed himself in the parking lot of a busy plaza on Tuesday evening.

The man was seen walking through the lot in the area of Silvercreek Parkway near Speedvale Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Police said as he was walking, the man exposed himself and was last seen walking on Silvercreek Parkway towards Greengate Road.

He is described as a black male, five-foot-seven, wearing a green shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7368. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

