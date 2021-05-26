Menu

Crime

Man exposes himself in parking lot of busy Guelph plaza: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 26, 2021 3:36 pm
Guelph police say a man exposed himself in a parking lot on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a man exposed himself in a parking lot on Tuesday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a man exposed himself in the parking lot of a busy plaza on Tuesday evening.

The man was seen walking through the lot in the area of Silvercreek Parkway near Speedvale Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Read more: Charges upgraded after crash leaves teen with serious injuries, Guelph police say

Police said as he was walking, the man exposed himself and was last seen walking on Silvercreek Parkway towards Greengate Road.

Trending Stories

He is described as a black male, five-foot-seven, wearing a green shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7368. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

