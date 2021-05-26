COVID-19: Interior Health hosting outdoor vaccine clinic for Rutland residents

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health is holding an outdoor immunization clinic for Rutland residents on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the health agency, the immunization clinic will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Park, 190 McIntosh Road.

The clinic is aimed at people in the Rutland area who were born in 2009 or earlier and have not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“No advance appointments are necessary for this clinic,” said Interior Health. “People who live or work in Rutland will be able to walk up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Earlier this month, the province released data showing Rutland as being one of Okanagan’s hotspots for daily case rates.

IHA says it’s hosting the clinic in partnership with the City of Kelowna, the Uptown Rutland Business Association and the Rutland Residents Association.

Interior Health added that Rutland residents who aren’t able to attend the neighbourhood clinic can still receive a vaccine locally from two nearby clinics:

Rutland Centennial Hall (215 Shepherd Road) has appointments from Monday to Friday;

Trinity Hall (1905 Springfield Road) has vaccine appointments seven days a week.

For a list of all Interior Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources, visit their website.

